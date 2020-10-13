Boots to Ballots: Registering Soldiers to Vote

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Volunteers help fellow Soldier register to vote though the Federal Voting Assistance Program as part of a voting registration drive at Fort Bragg, N.C., on October 13, 2020. The Federal Voting Assistance Program is a non-partisan government program administered by the Defense Department, designed to provide information, resources and tools to make voting easier for troops and family members living at home or abroad. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Liem Huynh)