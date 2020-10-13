Volunteers help fellow Soldier register to vote though the Federal Voting Assistance Program as part of a voting registration drive at Fort Bragg, N.C., on October 13, 2020. The Federal Voting Assistance Program is a non-partisan government program administered by the Defense Department, designed to provide information, resources and tools to make voting easier for troops and family members living at home or abroad. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Liem Huynh)
Boots to Ballots: Registering Soldiers to Vote
