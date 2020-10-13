Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boots to Ballots: Registering Soldiers to Vote

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Volunteers help fellow Soldier register to vote though the Federal Voting Assistance Program as part of a voting registration drive at Fort Bragg, N.C., on October 13, 2020. The Federal Voting Assistance Program is a non-partisan government program administered by the Defense Department, designed to provide information, resources and tools to make voting easier for troops and family members living at home or abroad. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Liem Huynh)

    Election
    Voting
    Registration
    Vote
    U.S. Army
    Absentee Ballot
    FVAP
    Voting Assistance
    Voting Assistance Office

