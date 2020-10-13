Boots to Ballots: Registering Soldiers to Vote

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Hubert D. Delany, right, a public affairs mass communication specialist assigned...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Hubert D. Delany, right, a public affairs mass communication specialist assigned to the 3rd Phycological Operations Battalion (Airborne) (Dissemination), helps a fellow Soldier register to vote though the Federal Voting Assistance Program as part of a voting registration drive at Fort Bragg, N.C., on October 13, 2020. The Federal Voting Assistance Program is a non-partisan government program administered by the Defense Department, designed to provide information, resources and tools to make voting easier for troops and family members living at home or abroad. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Liem Huynh) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — As the United States moves though election season, service members and families across the globe are using the tools available to them to register to vote and cast their ballots.



Among those service members, U.S. Army Sgt. Hubert D. Delany, and a team of volunteers, have been assisting in registering hundreds of Soldiers to vote through a series of voting drives called Boots to Ballots, Oct. 2-14 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



“Almost all of the Soldiers we’ve met have wanted to take a second to vote,” said Delany, a Stamford, Connecticut native, and the originator of the voting drive. “All they needed was a little direction, and that is why we volunteered to help.”



To help register Soldiers, the volunteers made use of the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP). The FVAP is a non-partisan government program administered by the Defense Department, to provide information and tools to make voting easier for troops and their families.



Though the FVAP the volunteers aided Soldiers in filling out the Federal Postcard Application (FPCA). A document that allows troops to register to vote in the location of their permanent residence while simultaneously requesting a absentee ballot.



“Our only real issue has been making sure the Soldiers request their ballot by their state’s deadline,” said Delany, a public affairs mass communication specialist with the 3rd Phycological Operations Battalion (Airborne) (Dissemination). “However, despite any small set backs everyone volunteering has done a terrific job. Every ounce of success that we have had has been because everyone has worked so hard.”



Getting troops registered required the volunteers to go door to door inside a series of barracks complexes asking each Soldier weather or not they would like to sign up. Upon conformation the volunteers would then write the applications by hand and deliver them to be mailed to their respective states.



Spc. Dakota West, a Forest Lake, Minnesota native, was one of the first Soldiers registered by volunteers to vote, and that he believes educating those Soldiers will have a lasting impact.



“A lot of these younger Soldiers never voted before, didn’t know where to vote, and didn’t know who to ask,” said West. “That is what makes this so important. Every Soldier got to learn that they can vote, that there is a way to vote, and that they all have the ability and right to vote.”