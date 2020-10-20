201020-N-VS214-1001 WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 19, 2020) Lt. Cdr. Dominique Jackson and Lt. Cdr. Tramayne Jenkins of Navy Recruiting Command’s Diversity and Outreach department and a local recruiter, Lt. Eric Hilerio-Roman, meet with Emmanuel Caudillo, who works on the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, as part of the Navy’s mission to increase the diversity among its officer applicants and ultimately the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary S. Eshleman)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 13:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770208
|VIRIN:
|201020-N-VS214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108028953
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Diversity and Outreach, by PO2 Zachary S Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT