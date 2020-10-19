Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion Ceremony iho Brigadier General Eric K. Little

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Lieutenant General Marc Sasseville hosts promotion ceremony in honor of Brigadier General Eric Little. Hall of Heroes, The Pentagon 19 Oct 2020 1430-1530.

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 09:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770153
    Filename: DOD_108028410
    Length: 00:24:25
    Location: DC, US
