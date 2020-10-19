Lieutenant General Marc Sasseville hosts promotion ceremony in honor of Brigadier General Eric Little. Hall of Heroes, The Pentagon 19 Oct 2020 1430-1530.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 09:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770153
|Filename:
|DOD_108028410
|Length:
|00:24:25
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Promotion Ceremony iho Brigadier General Eric K. Little, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT