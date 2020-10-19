Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Diversity and Outreach

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary S Eshleman 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 19, 2020) Lt.Cdr. Dominique Jackson and Lt.Cdr. Tramayne Jenkins of Navy Recruiting Command’s Diversity and Outreach department meet with Commandant, National War College, Rear Adm. Cedric Pringle, National Security Advisor for Senator Jim Inhofe, Don Archer and the President of the Association of Naval Services Officers, Capt. Roy Love as part of the Navy’s mission to increase the diversity among its ranks. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary S. Eshleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770112
    VIRIN: 201019-N-VS214-1001
    Filename: DOD_108027665
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diversity and Outreach, by PO2 Zachary S Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Diversity Events and Recognition

    TAGS

    diversity
    outreach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT