Wright Patterson Air Force Base honor guard celebrates an end of rotation ceremony to recognize the efforts of the graduating class, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2020. Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, delivered words of recognition during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2020 17:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|770109
|VIRIN:
|201019-F-VE661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108027602
|Length:
|00:13:02
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WPAFB Honor Guard End of Rotation Ceremony, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT