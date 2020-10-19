Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WPAFB Honor Guard End of Rotation Ceremony

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Wright Patterson Air Force Base honor guard celebrates an end of rotation ceremony to recognize the efforts of the graduating class, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2020. Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, delivered words of recognition during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WPAFB Honor Guard End of Rotation Ceremony, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor Guard

    USAF
    WPAFB
    88ABW

