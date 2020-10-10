Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    201010-N-DL524-1001

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDIAN OCEAN

    10.10.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Bechard 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    INDIAN OCEAN (Oct. 10, 2020) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts underway flight operations during its 2020 deployment. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2020
    Date Posted: 10.17.2020 09:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769970
    VIRIN: 201010-N-DL524-1001
    Filename: DOD_108025491
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201010-N-DL524-1001, by PO2 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT