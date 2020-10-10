INDIAN OCEAN (Oct. 10, 2020) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts underway flight operations during its 2020 deployment. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2020 09:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769970
|VIRIN:
|201010-N-DL524-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108025491
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 201010-N-DL524-1001, by PO2 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT