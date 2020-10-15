A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson lands in Fort Greely Alaska, October 15, 2020. A C-17 transported HIMARS units and their crews to conduct HI-RAIN training during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-1.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 20:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769953
|VIRIN:
|201015-F-BG083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108025143
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RF-A 21-1 HI-RAIN plane landing, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
