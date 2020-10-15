Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RF-A 21-1 HI-RAIN plane landing

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson lands in Fort Greely Alaska, October 15, 2020. A C-17 transported HIMARS units and their crews to conduct HI-RAIN training during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-1.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 20:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769953
    VIRIN: 201015-F-BG083-1001
    Filename: DOD_108025143
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RF-A 21-1 HI-RAIN plane landing, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    HIMARS
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    US ARMY
    Fort Bragg
    joint operations
    ARMY
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Eielson AFB
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    RED FLAG-Alaska
    Fort Greely
    354th Fighter Wing
    354 FW
    HI-RAIN
    RF-A 21-1

