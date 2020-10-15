Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Drivers Course - MWTC

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noah Ralphs 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in the mountain driving course at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, CA., Oct. 15, 2020. Marines were instructed on how to drive Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, High-back, Up-armored and unarmored Humvees, and Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacements in steep and rocky terrain to increase proficiency in driving through mountainous environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Noah J Ralphs)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 19:11
    Category:
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Drivers Course - MWTC, by LCpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Classes
    Cold Weather Training
    Bridgeport
    Driving course
    MWTC
    V 2/2
    2d Reg

