Mountain Drivers Course - MWTC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769949" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in the mountain driving course at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, CA., Oct. 15, 2020. Marines were instructed on how to drive Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, High-back, Up-armored and unarmored Humvees, and Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacements in steep and rocky terrain to increase proficiency in driving through mountainous environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Noah J Ralphs)