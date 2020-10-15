Mountain Drivers Course - MWTC

U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in the mountain driving course at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, CA., Oct. 15, 2020. Marines were instructed on how to drive Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, High-back, Up-armored and unarmored Humvees, and Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacements in steep and rocky terrain to increase proficiency in driving through mountainous environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Noah J Ralphs)
|10.15.2020
|10.16.2020 19:11
|769949
|201015-M-AJ027-1001
|DOD_108025099
|00:02:07
|BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
