201016-N-VS214-242 BATON ROUGE, L.a. (October 1, 2020) Navy Recruiting Command's Outreach and Diversity Team visits Baton Rouge, Louisiana to meet with local leaders and universities about the Navy's goals surrounding the diversity of applicants.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 16:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769932
|VIRIN:
|201016-N-VS214-242
|Filename:
|DOD_108024943
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NRC's Diversity and Outreach Team Visits Baton Rouge, by PO1 Dustin Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
