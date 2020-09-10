Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A New Force

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Massi 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Force Company, 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, execute individual actions and call for fires at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Oct. 7-9, 2020. These events give the Marines an opportunity to increase combat readiness in basic individual and fire team tasks due to a company restructuring. (U.S. Marine Corps video by, Lance Cpl. Jessica McCrickard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 17:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769921
    VIRIN: 201009-M-EF433-1001
    Filename: DOD_108024892
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A New Force, by LCpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #2dMARDIV #2dLAR #ForceCo. #Cohesion #Proficiency #Mortars #SquadAttacks #CampLejeune

