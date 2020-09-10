A New Force

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Force Company, 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, execute individual actions and call for fires at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Oct. 7-9, 2020. These events give the Marines an opportunity to increase combat readiness in basic individual and fire team tasks due to a company restructuring. (U.S. Marine Corps video by, Lance Cpl. Jessica McCrickard)