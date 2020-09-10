U.S. Marines with Force Company, 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, execute individual actions and call for fires at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Oct. 7-9, 2020. These events give the Marines an opportunity to increase combat readiness in basic individual and fire team tasks due to a company restructuring. (U.S. Marine Corps video by, Lance Cpl. Jessica McCrickard)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 17:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769921
|VIRIN:
|201009-M-EF433-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108024892
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A New Force, by LCpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
