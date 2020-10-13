Barksdale B-52s take part in NATO training mission-BROLL

Aircrews prep and launch B-52H Stratofortresses from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., to take part in a NATO crossover exercise Oct. 13, 2020. The 2nd Bomb Wing took part in a NATO crossover exercise designed to increase interoperability with NATO mission partners.
