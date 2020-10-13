Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale B-52s take part in NATO training mission-BROLL

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Bria Hughes 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrews prep and launch B-52H Stratofortresses from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., to take part in a NATO crossover exercise Oct. 13, 2020. The 2nd Bomb Wing took part in a NATO crossover exercise designed to increase interoperability with NATO mission partners.

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769908
    VIRIN: 201013-F-TP791-1001
    Filename: DOD_108024790
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale B-52s take part in NATO training mission-BROLL, by SrA Bria Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    NATO
    B-52
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    B-52H Stratofortress
    AFGSC
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale

