    Lifeliner Soldiers Conduct Vehicle Maintenance

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Moeller 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with 74th Composite Truck Company, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade "Lifeliners" conduct maintenance and prepare vehicles for the 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Maintenance is one of the Screaming Eagle Big 6, and the 74th CTC are working hard to ensure equipment is and stays mission ready. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin A. Moeller, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 14:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769896
    VIRIN: 200910-A-DQ133-640
    Filename: DOD_108024635
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lifeliner Soldiers Conduct Vehicle Maintenance, by SSG Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

