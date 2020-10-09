Lifeliner Soldiers Conduct Vehicle Maintenance

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with 74th Composite Truck Company, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade "Lifeliners" conduct maintenance and prepare vehicles for the 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Maintenance is one of the Screaming Eagle Big 6, and the 74th CTC are working hard to ensure equipment is and stays mission ready. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin A. Moeller, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)