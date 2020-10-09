Soldiers with 74th Composite Truck Company, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade "Lifeliners" conduct maintenance and prepare vehicles for the 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Maintenance is one of the Screaming Eagle Big 6, and the 74th CTC are working hard to ensure equipment is and stays mission ready. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin A. Moeller, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 14:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769896
|VIRIN:
|200910-A-DQ133-640
|Filename:
|DOD_108024635
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lifeliner Soldiers Conduct Vehicle Maintenance, by SSG Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT