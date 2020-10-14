Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STARBASE Grand Opening at Vandenberg Air Force Base

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Jan Jones 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    The DOD STARBASE program is a science, technology, engineering and math-based outreach initiative focused on elementary students, primarily 5th graders, and is designed to motivate children to explore STEM as they continue their education.

