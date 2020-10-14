The DOD STARBASE program is a science, technology, engineering and math-based outreach initiative focused on elementary students, primarily 5th graders, and is designed to motivate children to explore STEM as they continue their education.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 13:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769885
|VIRIN:
|200716-F-IR015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108024576
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, STARBASE Grand Opening at Vandenberg Air Force Base, by Jan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
