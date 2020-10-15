Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AUSA 2020 Warriors Corner - Rapidly Delivering Hypersonics, Directed Energy, and Disruptive Capabilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    AUSA 2020 Warriors Corner - Rapidly Delivering Hypersonics, Directed Energy, and Disruptive Capabilities.

    Speaker

    LTG L. Neil Thurgood, Director

    Ms. Marcia Holmes

    Mr. Stan Darbro

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 13:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 769880
    Filename: DOD_108024533
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUSA 2020 Warriors Corner - Rapidly Delivering Hypersonics, Directed Energy, and Disruptive Capabilities, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    #AUSANow
    AUSA Warriors Corner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT