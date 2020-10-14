Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Test to Better Yourself

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Cpl. Danielle Abshire and Lance Cpl. Jack Chen

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in a High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) challenge hosted by Marine Corps Community Services on Camp Elmore, Norfolk, Virginia, October 14, 2020. During the event, Marines and Sailors were placed in a physically challenging and competitive environment, promoting esprit de corps and building camaraderie within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Danielle Abshire and Lance Cpl. Jack Chen/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 12:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769857
    VIRIN: 201016-M-HY653-0001
    Filename: DOD_108024378
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Test to Better Yourself, by Cpl Danielle Abshire and LCpl Jack Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Challenge
    Marine Corps Community Services
    MCCS
    Warriors
    Workout
    Fitness
    Marines
    Training
    Prizes
    HITT
    MARFORCOM
    Hopkins Hall Gym
    Camp Elmore
    FMFLANT
    High Intensity Tactical

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT