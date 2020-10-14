A Test to Better Yourself

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in a High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) challenge hosted by Marine Corps Community Services on Camp Elmore, Norfolk, Virginia, October 14, 2020. During the event, Marines and Sailors were placed in a physically challenging and competitive environment, promoting esprit de corps and building camaraderie within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Danielle Abshire and Lance Cpl. Jack Chen/released)