    Winter fire safety

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    10.01.2020

    Video by Spc. David Cordova 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Winter fires are a serious matter and practicing caution during these upcoming months could potentially save lives. Do your part so that your family and friends could enjoy these moments together without interruption.

    Lower third info: Mario Hoinigg, Fire protection inspector, fire emergency services.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 08:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769808
    VIRIN: 201001-A-UT412-0001
    Filename: DOD_108023871
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Fire
    Protection
    Fire safety
    Cooking
    Candles
    Inspector
    Winter

