U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in a lane training exercise at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, CA., Oct. 10, 2020. The Marines learned how to effectively traverse steep inclines to prepare them for the obstacles they will face during mountain warfare training. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Noah J Ralphs)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 17:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769714
|VIRIN:
|201010-M-AJ027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108023126
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lane Training - MWTC, by LCpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT