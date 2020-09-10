Rope Bride Crossing - MWTC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in a rope bridge crossing exercise at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, CA., Oct. 9, 2020. The Marines learned how to effectively cross austere environments to prepare them for the obstacles they will face during mountain warfare training. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Noah J Ralphs)