    Stream Crossing and Rope Bridge Class - MWTC

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noah Ralphs 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in a stream crossing exercise and rope bridge class at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, CA., Oct. 8, 2020. The Marines learned how to effectively cross austere environments to prepare them for the obstacles they will face during mountain warfare training. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Noah J Ralphs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 15:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769699
    VIRIN: 201008-M-AJ027-1001
    Filename: DOD_108023062
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stream Crossing and Rope Bridge Class - MWTC, by LCpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

