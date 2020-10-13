Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Game Changer: engine Chemical Stripping

    TINKER AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Courtesy Video

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    76 PMXG proposes an innovative method for removing chemical stripping film from jet engine parts.

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 16:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769698
    VIRIN: 201013-F-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_108023057
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: TINKER AFB, OK, US
    Jet Engine
    Tinker AFB
    AFMC
    AFSC
    Innovation
    OC-ALC
    AFINNOFET
    Ultrasonic
    SparkTank2021
    76 PMXG
    AFMC Sparktank

