Game Changer: engine Chemical Stripping

76 PMXG proposes an innovative method for removing chemical stripping film from jet engine parts.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 16:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769698
|VIRIN:
|201013-F-ZZ999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108023057
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|TINKER AFB, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT