U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Company, 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, engage in Mountain Warfare Basics classes at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, CA., Oct. 7, 2020. Marines are taught the basics of surviving in the harsh weathers of the mountain and how to maintain operational effectiveness to increase lethality in mountainous terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Noah J Ralphs)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 15:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769697
|VIRIN:
|201007-M-AJ027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108023046
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pre Environmental Training - MWTC, by LCpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT