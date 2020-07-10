Pre Environmental Training - MWTC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Company, 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, engage in Mountain Warfare Basics classes at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, CA., Oct. 7, 2020. Marines are taught the basics of surviving in the harsh weathers of the mountain and how to maintain operational effectiveness to increase lethality in mountainous terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Noah J Ralphs)