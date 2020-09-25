Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardian Shield 20-02

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Amanda Bodony 

    DC National Guard

    The District of Columbia Air National Guard designed and hosted Guardian Shield 20-02 Sept. 21-25, the largest live-fly cruise missile defense exercise ever held by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The multi-service, mass-participant exercise tested cruise missile defense tactics, techniques and procedures designed to meet the NORTHCOM mission of deterring, detecting and defeating threats to the United States. Outcomes from the exercise will help develop and refine cruise missile defense expertise and tactics that can be called upon by Combatant Commands when the need arises. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Amanda Bodony)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
