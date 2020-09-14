The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been committed to supporting our Soldiers, Airmen and their families since 1895. No matter where they are serving. Operations rely on a Dedicated Volunteer Workforce of Exchange Associates. If you're looking for a challenging opportunity to serve those who serve, apply today at ApplyMyExchange.com.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 09:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769600
|VIRIN:
|101520-D-DO482-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108022494
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exchange Apply My Deploy, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT