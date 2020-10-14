Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-52 Elephant Walk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Rios 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-52H Stratofortresses from the 2nd Bomb Wing taxi down the flight line during a readiness exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 14, 2020. The 2nd Bomb Wing conducts exercises to ensure the ability to present uncompromising combat capacity.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769489
    VIRIN: 201014-F-GE882-001
    Filename: DOD_108021154
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52 Elephant Walk, by SrA Christina Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    8th Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    B-52H Stratofortress
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    8th AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT