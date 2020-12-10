Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NASK NAvy Birthday Salute

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KINGSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Video by Rod Hafemeister 

    Naval Air Station Kingsville

    NAS Kingsville Sailors salute the U.S. Navy's 245th birthday and the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in a video tribute.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 12:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769446
    VIRIN: 201012-O-WO852-773
    Filename: DOD_108020912
    Length: 00:13:14
    Location: KINGSVILLE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASK NAvy Birthday Salute, by Rod Hafemeister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAS Kingsville Sailors Salute U.S. Navy&#039;s 245th Birthday

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    NAS Kingsville
    Victory at Sea
    Navy 245

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT