NAS Kingsville Sailors salute the U.S. Navy's 245th birthday and the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in a video tribute.
|10.12.2020
|10.14.2020 12:56
|Package
|00:13:14
|KINGSVILLE, TX, US
This work, NASK NAvy Birthday Salute, by Rod Hafemeister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Kingsville Sailors Salute U.S. Navy's 245th Birthday
