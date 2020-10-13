Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Kingsville Sailors Salute U.S. Navy's 245th Birthday

    KINGSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Story by Rod Hafemeister 

    Naval Air Station Kingsville

    Naval Air Station Kingsville sailors and civilians created a video tribute to the Navy's 245th birthday and the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
    The video includes messages from the Chief of Naval Operations and the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy as well as the NAS Kingsville commanding officer and command master chief.
    Individual sailors and civilian personnel describe major Navy engagements in the Pacific during World War II.
    The video closes with the traditional cake cutting by the oldest and youngest sailors.

    TAGS

    Navy Birthday
    NAS Kingsville
    Victory at Sea
    Navy 245

