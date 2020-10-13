NAS Kingsville Sailors Salute U.S. Navy's 245th Birthday

Naval Air Station Kingsville sailors and civilians created a video tribute to the Navy's 245th birthday and the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The video includes messages from the Chief of Naval Operations and the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy as well as the NAS Kingsville commanding officer and command master chief.

Individual sailors and civilian personnel describe major Navy engagements in the Pacific during World War II.

The video closes with the traditional cake cutting by the oldest and youngest sailors.

