AUSA 2020 Warriors Corner - Future Combined Arms Breaching Enabled by Technology
Speakers
BG Mark C. Quander
John F. Hedderich III
Dr. Michael Grove
MG. David C. Hill
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 10:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|769416
|Filename:
|DOD_108020621
|Length:
|00:11:19
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AUSA 2020 Warriors Corner - Future Combined Arms Breaching Enabled by Technology, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT