USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Victory at Sea Feature

201006-N-YQ181-1001 U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Oct. 6, 2020) The Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the U.S. Navy's 245th birthday while conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 09:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769249
|VIRIN:
|201006-N-YQ181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108018934
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
