    52nd Fighter Wing Mission Video

    GERMANY

    10.01.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The current mission statement of the 52d Fighter Wing is to “deliver Airpower options to deter and combat aggression.” When people see the “Airpower” portion of this, they often times assume this means flying, but the mission goes well beyond that. This video shows how The 52d Fighter Wing accomplishes this mission, while also taking care of the other two pillars: Airmen and Community. Supported by these pillars that provide the framework for the 52d Fighter Wing, the wing has three priorities: Deterrence, Agile Combat Employment, and Integrated Base Defense. The community pillar is also comprised of the surrounding European Allies. Without our airmen, our local community and our Allies, the 52d Fighter Wing would not be able to complete the mission or support these priorities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 08:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769247
    VIRIN: 201001-F-SS577-002
    Filename: DOD_108018908
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd Fighter Wing Mission Video, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    ACE

    Saber Nation

    TAGS

    ACE
    Saber Nation

