Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nimitz CO Honors USS Cole

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.12.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Merritt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    201012-N-OT328-1001 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 12, 2020) Capt. Max Clark, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), addresses the crew from the bridge on the 20th anniversary of the attack on USS Cole (DDG 67). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. Learn more about the USS Cole commemoration at www. surflant.usff.navy.mil/remember67. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 3rd Class Kyle Merritt/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 03:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769222
    VIRIN: 201012-N-OT328-1001
    Filename: DOD_108018748
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz CO Honors USS Cole, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Nimitz

    CVN 68

    Carrier

    Deployment

    Carrier Strike Group Eleven

    Remember67

    Remember 67

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Carrier
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group Eleven
    Remember67
    Remember 67

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT