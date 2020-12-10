201012-N-OT328-1001 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 12, 2020) Capt. Max Clark, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), addresses the crew from the bridge on the 20th anniversary of the attack on USS Cole (DDG 67). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. Learn more about the USS Cole commemoration at www. surflant.usff.navy.mil/remember67. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 3rd Class Kyle Merritt/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 03:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769222
|VIRIN:
|201012-N-OT328-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108018748
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Hometown:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nimitz CO Honors USS Cole, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT