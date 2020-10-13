Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Navy Birthday

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.13.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Merritt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    201013-N-OT328-1001 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 12, 2020) Celebration of the US Navy's Birthday October 13th 2020. Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Merritt)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 03:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769221
    VIRIN: 201013-N-OT328-1001
    Filename: DOD_108018747
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Navy Birthday, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz

    Aircraft Carrier

    Sailors

    Flight Deck

    October 13th

    Nimitz
    Navy Birthday
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailors
    Flight Deck
    October 13th

