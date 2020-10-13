201013-N-OT328-1001 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 12, 2020) Celebration of the US Navy's Birthday October 13th 2020. Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Merritt)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 03:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769221
|VIRIN:
|201013-N-OT328-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108018747
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nimitz Navy Birthday, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
