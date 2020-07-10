Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Introducing RSS Poway

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Sgt. Bernadette Plouffe  

    12th Marine Corps District

    Gunnery Sgt. Michael Downs, the Staff Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of Recruiting Sub-Station Poway, Recruiting Station San Diego, discusses the opportunities and benefits of the Marine Corps at RSS Poway, October 7, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bernadette Plouffe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.12.2020 18:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769209
    VIRIN: 201007-M-GT736-001
    Filename: DOD_108018648
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introducing RSS Poway, by Sgt Bernadette Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    San Diego
    USMC
    Recruiter
    Marines
    Recruiting
    RSS
    Poway
    12th Marine Corps District
    Poolee
    12MCD
    RS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT