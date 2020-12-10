Use the steps to upload photos from your camera and easily rename files to include your VIRIN.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2020 15:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769198
|VIRIN:
|201012-O-ZW071-814
|Filename:
|DOD_108018415
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, How to Import Photos in Adobe Bridge, by Jason Jaring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
