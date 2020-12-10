Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How to Import Photos in Adobe Bridge

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Video by Jason Jaring 

    Defense Information School

    Use the steps to upload photos from your camera and easily rename files to include your VIRIN.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to Import Photos in Adobe Bridge, by Jason Jaring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

