20201008-N-SH180-1001 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 08, 2020) USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) commemorates the 245th Birthday of the United States Navy. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler/Released)
|10.08.2020
|10.09.2020 17:22
|Video Productions
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
