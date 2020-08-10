Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    20201008-N-SH180-1001 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 08, 2020) USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) commemorates the 245th Birthday of the United States Navy. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 17:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769108
    VIRIN: 201008-N-SH180-1001
    Filename: DOD_108017188
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Navy Birthday
    245th Birthday of U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT