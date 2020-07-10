NRNW Fire and Emergency Services Serve Up Fire Safety

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SILVERDALE, Wash. (Oct. 8, 2020) - Navy Region Northwest Fire and Emergency Services demonstrate kitchen fire safety during Fire Prevention Week 2020. This year's FPW theme is "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen," which serves as a reminder to stay alert and use caution when cooking to reduce the risk of kitchen fires. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Kinkead)