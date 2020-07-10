Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRNW Fire and Emergency Services Serve Up Fire Safety

    10.07.2020

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (Oct. 8, 2020) - Navy Region Northwest Fire and Emergency Services demonstrate kitchen fire safety during Fire Prevention Week 2020. This year's FPW theme is "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen," which serves as a reminder to stay alert and use caution when cooking to reduce the risk of kitchen fires. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Kinkead)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    TAGS

    Safety
    Fire Safety
    Fire Prevention Week
    Navy Region Northwest
    Fire and Emergency Services
    NRNW
    Kitchen Safety

