A team update depiction delivers strength in cooperation

The mission of USASAC is to execute security assistance and Foreign Military Sales for the Army. This means working with an Enterprise of people to determine the materiel, services and facilities that may be needed for U.S. allies and partners to have the capacity, or capability to support regional security strategies, and enables interoperability for our militaries to conduct military, counter-narcotics and humanitarian assistance operations. This depiction of a team update is just one example how USASAC's strength in cooperation makes us stronger together.