    A team update depiction delivers strength in cooperation

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    The mission of USASAC is to execute security assistance and Foreign Military Sales for the Army. This means working with an Enterprise of people to determine the materiel, services and facilities that may be needed for U.S. allies and partners to have the capacity, or capability to support regional security strategies, and enables interoperability for our militaries to conduct military, counter-narcotics and humanitarian assistance operations. This depiction of a team update is just one example how USASAC's strength in cooperation makes us stronger together.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 11:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769046
    VIRIN: 201009-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_108016259
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A team update depiction delivers strength in cooperation, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tim Hanson
    Stronger Together
    USASAC
    Strength in Cooperation
    USASAC Strong

