    ANG Assumption of Responsibility, Chief Master Sergeant Maurice L. Williams Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air National Guard hosted by Lt Gen Michael Loh Director of the Air National Guard

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Chief Master Sergeant Maurice L. Williams (Command Chief Master Sgt of ANG) Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony. Hosted by Lt General Michael Loh (Director of the ANG).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769044
    Filename: DOD_108016256
    Length: 00:24:26
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG Assumption of Responsibility, Chief Master Sergeant Maurice L. Williams Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air National Guard hosted by Lt Gen Michael Loh Director of the Air National Guard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maurice L. Williams
    General Michael Loh

