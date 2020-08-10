Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How to Create a Title and Black Video Slate in Adobe Premiere

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Jason Jaring 

    Defense Information School

    Use this step-by-step guide to create a title and black video slate using Adobe Premiere Pro.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 11:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768852
    VIRIN: 201008-O-ZW071-101
    Filename: DOD_108014478
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to Create a Title and Black Video Slate in Adobe Premiere, by Jason Jaring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    video
    screens
    Title
    Slate
    graphics
    premiere
    Video Editing
    Adobe
    bookend

