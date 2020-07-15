Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    374th OSS Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 374th Operations Support Squadron is tasked with maintaining Yokota Air Base's airfield. They help maintain Yokota's strategic airlift value in the AOR.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 00:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768816
    VIRIN: 200715-F-KG439-864
    Filename: DOD_108014014
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th OSS Mission Video, by SSgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT