    Guard It All

    AL, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Frye 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Guard It All answers the questions "What does it mean to be a Guardsman?" and "Why do we do it?" This is it. Tell us why you #GuardItAL.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 17:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768794
    VIRIN: 201007-A-OK577-329
    Filename: DOD_108013791
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard It All, by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Guard
    Alabama National Guard
    Helicopter
    Partnership
    Army
    Training
    Aviation
    Army National Guard
    Air Guard Guard it all
    Combate

