    Maintaining the Mission: 2AMXS

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    This video is part one of a three part series showcasing the great motivation and dedication of the 2nd Maintenance Group. This episode is showcasing the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 16:13
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 768783
    VIRIN: 201007-F-UO171-0001
    Filename: DOD_108013632
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining the Mission: 2AMXS, by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B52
    Dedication
    Louisiana
    Motivation
    Aircraft Maintenance
    Exercise
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Load Crew
    Team Barksdale
    2MXG
    2AMXS
    Striker Nation
    Nuke Load
    Pylon Load

