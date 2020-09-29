Task Force Spartan Soldiers Participate in Bilateral Exercise Decisive Spear

JORDAN –Task Force Spartans’ 75th Field Artillery Brigade recently held a combined brigade-level field artillery exercise with the Jordanian Armed Forces.
“Decisive Spear is a bilateral field artillery exercise between the 75th FAB, Task Force Spartan, Jordanian Armed Forces and the U.S. Air Force,” said 1st Lt. Vladimir Yegorov, an artillery officer with Task Force Spartan.
