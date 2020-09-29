Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Spartan Soldiers Participate in Bilateral Exercise Decisive Spear

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.29.2020

    Video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    JORDAN –Task Force Spartans’ 75th Field Artillery Brigade recently held a combined brigade-level field artillery exercise with the Jordanian Armed Forces.
    “Decisive Spear is a bilateral field artillery exercise between the 75th FAB, Task Force Spartan, Jordanian Armed Forces and the U.S. Air Force,” said 1st Lt. Vladimir Yegorov, an artillery officer with Task Force Spartan.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020
    Category: Package
    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    U.S. Army
    The National Guard

