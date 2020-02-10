Task Force Spartan Soldiers Complete Bilateral Exercise

JORDAN –Task Force Spartans’ 75th Field Artillery Brigade recently held a combined brigade-level field artillery exercise with the Jordanian Armed Forces.



“Decisive Spear is a bilateral field artillery exercise between the 75th FAB, Task Force Spartan, Jordanian Armed Forces and the U.S. Air Force,” said 1st Lt. Vladimir Yegorov, an artillery officer with Task Force Spartan.



This exercise was designed with a purpose in mind.



“The purpose of Decisive Spear ’20 is to increase partnership with our Jordanian friends,” said Maj. Matthew Wolverton, the 75th FAB’s Information Operations Officer, and lead planning officer for the event.



To synchronize both sides, the U.S. and JAF worked together through a plans exercise to review how previous lessons learned impact the planning process.



“We’ve conducted seminars and dialogues focused on the military planning process, targeting process, and intelligence preparation of the battlefield,” said Wolverton.



“With this exchange of information, we conducted a simulated command post exercise,” said Wolverton. “We learned from each other on how to facilitate bilateral operations.”



“The exercise Decisive Spear allowed us to keep our spears sharp,” said Col. Ryan McCormack, the commander of the 75th FAB. “Through command and control, staff planning and execution, and integration of fires and intelligence in a live and constructive environment.”



This environment allowed for information to flow across all participants at all levels.



“Over the past two weeks, we were all working as an organized cell with the important aim of science and knowledge,” said Col. Rade A. Al. Ajarmeh, the commandant of the Jordanian Simulations Center.



This sharing of knowledge did not stop at the tactical level but moved to the strategic level.



“What we have achieved this exercise is obtaining the right way to respond to fire missions and getting the experience of joint operations,” said Brig. Gen. Hatem Al-Zoubi, of the Jordanian Field Artillery Brigade.



To enhance training, participants used a simulation program to control both friendly and enemy forces.



“My job during the exercise was to be a JCATS operator, which is the simulation program,” said Spc. Derick Smith, an artilleryman with Task Force Spartan. “I did sustainment for them, resupplying and setting up of forward logistics centers.”



Using the simulation, Soldiers on both sides saw the big picture of how each battle was planned and fought.



“I had a part in the planning process doing calculations,” said Smith. “It helps me know how forces are moved on the battlefield. We as Soldiers do not always see how troops are moved on the battlefield.”



Throughout the exercise, Soldiers got a unique chance to experience interoperability firsthand.



“This is a truly unique opportunity for Jordanian and U.S. Forces to work together” Brig. Gen. Joseph Biehler, Task Force Spartan’s deputy commander for support. “Whenever we go to war, we do not go alone; we go with our partners.”



“During this exercise we developed more than partnerships; we developed friendships,” said McCormack.



“The friendship between the people of Jordan and the United States continues to grow stronger with each training opportunity,” said Biehler. “It is through programs such as these we will reinforce the highly successful military partnership between both nations.”



This successful partnership can be kept through the Soldiers of both countries.



“I would like to commend each one of you for your participation in this exercise,” said Biehler to the Soldiers from both sides during the closing ceremony. “Your accomplishments will set conditions for the sustained security of Jordan and the United States.”



“Two excellent military forces came together to build the gaps between them,” said Maj. Elliot Pernula, a Judge Advocate with the 75th FAB. “It’s been an outstanding opportunity to practice bridging the gaps in scenarios that produce a shared support and shared security.”



“We are proud, glad, and satisfied for what we have achieved so far,” said Al-Zoubi.

