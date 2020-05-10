Alexander Katsigiannis tells his journey of service starting from his time serving in the Greek Army until now as he serves in the United States Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 19:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768511
|VIRIN:
|201005-F-QB331-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108010660
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Called To Serve, by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
