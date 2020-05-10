Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Called To Serve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Alexander Katsigiannis tells his journey of service starting from his time serving in the Greek Army until now as he serves in the United States Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 19:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768511
    VIRIN: 201005-F-QB331-0001
    Filename: DOD_108010660
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Called To Serve, by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Service
    SFS
    serving
    BARKSDALE AFB
    Security Forces
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2d Security Forces Squadron
    Alexander Katsigiannis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT