Due to COVID-19, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has developed a personal shopper program.
If you are a quarantined active duty service member, you are eligible for this exclusive program, that assists military service members who are quarantined on installation.
For more information on the Personal Shopper Program, please contact your Main Exchange.
Just another way that the Exchange is taking care of our military service members during COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 14:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
This work, Exchange Personal Shopper Program, Program 2, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
