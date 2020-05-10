Exchange Personal Shopper Program, Program 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Due to COVID-19, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has developed a personal shopper program.

If you are a quarantined active duty service member, you are eligible for this exclusive program, that assists military service members who are quarantined on installation.

For more information on the Personal Shopper Program, please contact your Main Exchange.

Just another way that the Exchange is taking care of our military service members during COVID-19.