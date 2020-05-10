Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange Personal Shopper Program, Program 2

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Due to COVID-19, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has developed a personal shopper program.
    If you are a quarantined active duty service member, you are eligible for this exclusive program, that assists military service members who are quarantined on installation.
    For more information on the Personal Shopper Program, please contact your Main Exchange.
    Just another way that the Exchange is taking care of our military service members during COVID-19.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 14:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768484
    VIRIN: 100620-D-DO482-0003
    Filename: DOD_108010433
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange Personal Shopper Program, Program 2, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

