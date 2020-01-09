22@2 Suicide Awareness Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Throughout September, members from our organization around the state & across the world took time to recognize the importance of suicide awareness within our ranks.



In uncertain times, we want our Soldiers & airmen to know they are valued, they are necessary, and we are here. We are a team. 1 life lost to suicide is too many.



In recognition of Suicide Awareness Prevention Month, we're doing 22-pushups a day throughout the month of September to help bring awareness to the 22 Veterans lives that are lost daily in our communities due to suicide. Don't wait until you're in a crisis to reach out.



Remember, no matter the problem you are dealing with, there is support available. Connect with resources and treatments for overcoming suicidal thoughts and behaviors. 1 (800) 273-8355, Press 1.



#22at2 #suicideawareness #mentalhealth