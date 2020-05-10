NAVFAC Southeast - COMMS - September 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Jorge Cuadros expresses his gratitude to the command for a job well done throughout FY20.



Also, leadership from each PWD gives their own thank you message to employees for their tremendous work and dedication in supporting the warfighter during the COVID-19 pandemic.