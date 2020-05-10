NAVFAC Southeast - COMMS - September 2020

NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Jorge Cuadros expresses his gratitude to the command for a job well done throughout FY20.
Also, leadership from each PWD gives their own thank you message to employees for their tremendous work and dedication in supporting the warfighter during the COVID-19 pandemic.
