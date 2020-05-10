Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Southeast - COMMS - September 2020

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Video by Jeffrey Hamlin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast

    NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Jorge Cuadros expresses his gratitude to the command for a job well done throughout FY20.

    Also, leadership from each PWD gives their own thank you message to employees for their tremendous work and dedication in supporting the warfighter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 08:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 768399
    VIRIN: 201005-D-TZ363-001
    Filename: DOD_108009746
    Length: 00:08:06
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Southeast - COMMS - September 2020, by Jeffrey Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFACProud

