#TeamJBLE Make your voice heard in the upcoming election by practicing your right to vote! Make sure to complete registration requirements for absentee ballots or to vote in person on November 3rd, 2020.
Go to www.fvap.gov for more information or to request your ballot.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 13:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|768232
|VIRIN:
|201001-F-VG726-859
|Filename:
|DOD_108007485
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 Election Voting Registration, by SrA Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
