2020 Election Voting Registration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768232" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

#TeamJBLE Make your voice heard in the upcoming election by practicing your right to vote! Make sure to complete registration requirements for absentee ballots or to vote in person on November 3rd, 2020.

Go to www.fvap.gov for more information or to request your ballot.