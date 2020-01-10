Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Election Voting Registration

    VA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kelsea Jade Caballero 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    #TeamJBLE Make your voice heard in the upcoming election by practicing your right to vote! Make sure to complete registration requirements for absentee ballots or to vote in person on November 3rd, 2020.
    Go to www.fvap.gov for more information or to request your ballot.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 13:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 768232
    VIRIN: 201001-F-VG726-859
    Filename: DOD_108007485
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Election Voting Registration, by SrA Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Voting
    Langley AFB
    Fort Eustis
    Vote
    FVAP
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Voter Registration
    JBLE
    2020 Election
    SrA Kelsea Jade Caballero

