A video on the mission of the 2nd Maintenance Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 10:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768210
|VIRIN:
|201002-F-EK676-658
|Filename:
|DOD_108007282
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2 MXS Mission Video, by SrA Bria Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT