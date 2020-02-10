Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2 MXS Mission Video

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Bria Hughes 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A video on the mission of the 2nd Maintenance Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 10:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768210
    VIRIN: 201002-F-EK676-658
    Filename: DOD_108007282
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2 MXS Mission Video, by SrA Bria Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Maintainer
    AGE
    Barksdale AFB
    Maintenance
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2 MXS
    Knucklebusters

